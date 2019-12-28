UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in UniFirst by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 106,075 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $214.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

