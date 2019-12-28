Unify (UNIFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,977.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Unify has a total market cap of $83,977.00 and $2,139.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00575683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009612 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

