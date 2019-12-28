Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $4.01 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFAB. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

