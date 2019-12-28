United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 10,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.13.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

