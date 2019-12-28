United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

UBSI stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

