United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $43.15 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $56.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

