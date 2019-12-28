United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.77 ($45.08).

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.12 ($35.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. United Internet has a twelve month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a twelve month high of €40.42 ($47.00).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

