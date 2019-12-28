Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

