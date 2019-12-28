Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

