Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,388,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 691,036 shares.The stock last traded at $216.16 and had previously closed at $202.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.01.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,690 shares of company stock worth $6,270,061 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

