Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Up 119.6% in December

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the November 28th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.25 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

