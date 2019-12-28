Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on UVSP. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

UVSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 52,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,840. The company has a market cap of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

