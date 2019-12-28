Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 886,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on UE shares. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.87. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

