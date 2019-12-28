USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.89

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $8.28. USA Technologies shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

USAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

