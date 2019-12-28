USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BUY stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

