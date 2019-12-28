V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.0659

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. V-ID has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $95,057.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V-ID has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

