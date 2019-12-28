Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 27,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vale by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 203,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.