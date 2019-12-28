Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 192,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 359.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

