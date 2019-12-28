ValuEngine Downgrades Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQB. National Securities downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

AQB opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

