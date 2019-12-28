ValuEngine Downgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Sell

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.