ValuEngine Downgrades Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.42.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

