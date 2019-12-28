ValuEngine Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

