ValuEngine Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

