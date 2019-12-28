ValuEngine Lowers Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TOO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Teekay Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 975,120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 174,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

