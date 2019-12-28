ValuEngine Lowers UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UTSI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

