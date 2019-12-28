ValuEngine Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Balchem by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.