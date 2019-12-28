ValuEngine Upgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to “Hold”

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NM stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

