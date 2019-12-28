ValuEngine Upgrades TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) to Buy

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TMSR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TMSR has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.47.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of TMSR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

