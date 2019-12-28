Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.35

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.35 and last traded at $192.59, with a volume of 129219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,624,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,047.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

