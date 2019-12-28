Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.00

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $133.81, with a volume of 8881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6904 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

