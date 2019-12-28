Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 673,791 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 537,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, insider Wouter Latour acquired 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 7,333,333 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,720,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,907. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.