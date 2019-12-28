Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Update

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Vedanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vedanta by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 410,329 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vedanta by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

