Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.65

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 19633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

VEOEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Veolia Environnement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

