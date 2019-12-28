Vereit Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Vereit has a payout ratio of 203.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,282. Vereit has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

