Verify 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Verify has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Verify has a market cap of $86,888.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.