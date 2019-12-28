Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.26

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 7995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

