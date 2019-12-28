Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of VRTV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.56. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veritiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Veritiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

