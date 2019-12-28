Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.18 and traded as low as $21.35. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 1,236,300 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.11.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

