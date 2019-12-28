Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

