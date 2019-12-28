VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. VirnetX shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 22,095 shares traded.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VirnetX by 1,260.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 144,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VirnetX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 133,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VirnetX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 124,236 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

