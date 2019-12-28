Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 28,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,012 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Visa by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Visa stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

