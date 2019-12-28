VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 28th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.88. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

In other VOC Energy Trust news, insider Fahey Julie purchased 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $25,015.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

