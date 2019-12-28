VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

In other VolitionRX news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VolitionRX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in VolitionRX by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRX in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

