Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

