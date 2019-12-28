Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

