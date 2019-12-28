vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VTVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.79 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,479,452 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

