Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $143.89 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $95.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.