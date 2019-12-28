W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

WRB opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

