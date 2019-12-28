W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $339.81

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $339.81 and last traded at $336.85, with a volume of 122844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

