Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $90.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

